Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $125.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Nestlé by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.2% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

