Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.
Nestlé Trading Down 0.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Nestlé by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.2% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
