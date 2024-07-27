New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYMTZ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,729. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

