Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 26,323,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,567,726. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.