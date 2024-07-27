Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.140-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 26,323,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,726. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

