Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Newmont Price Performance
NEM stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,371,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,322. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. Newmont has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Newmont
Insider Activity at Newmont
In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.