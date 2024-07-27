Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,371,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,322. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. Newmont has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

