NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Shares Up 3.6%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 47,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 64,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

NEXE Innovations Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$27.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 6.93.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.