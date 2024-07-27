NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the June 30th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NEXON Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS NEXOY traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$20.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.43. NEXON has a 1-year low of C$14.73 and a 1-year high of C$22.49.

Get NEXON alerts:

About NEXON

(Get Free Report)

Read More

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.