NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $303,065,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $114,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $74.26. 7,076,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298,145. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.