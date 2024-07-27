Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Financial Contrast

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of HealthStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.37 -$21.49 million ($0.13) -50.54 HealthStream $279.06 million 3.20 $15.21 million $0.58 50.59

This table compares Nexxen International and HealthStream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HealthStream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexxen International. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nexxen International and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International -3.12% 4.86% 2.96% HealthStream 6.26% 5.19% 3.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nexxen International and HealthStream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75 HealthStream 0 2 2 0 2.50

Nexxen International currently has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 19.86%. HealthStream has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.25%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than HealthStream.

Summary

HealthStream beats Nexxen International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs. It offers hStream, a technology platform that powers a range of healthcare workforce solutions. The company provides its solutions to customers across a range of entities within the healthcare industry, including private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through its direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

