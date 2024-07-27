Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS.
Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $9.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.30. 1,164,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.46. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northrop Grumman
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.