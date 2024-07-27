Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $515.07.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $480.30 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $441.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

