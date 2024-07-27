NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVCR

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.37% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $952,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NovoCure by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 152,185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 45.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.