Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.76

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and traded as high as $8.84. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 329,557 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 72,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,261,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 218,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

