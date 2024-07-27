Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Down 24.3% in July

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NXN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.