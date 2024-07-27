Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
BXMX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. 142,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $13.74.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
