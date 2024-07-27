Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

BXMX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. 142,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,154. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1,184.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 459,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 424,056 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 57,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

