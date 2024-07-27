Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Old Republic International Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:ORI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. 1,188,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,715. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

