Olin (NYSE:OLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.59. 4,566,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Olin from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

