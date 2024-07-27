OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.06.

OncoCyte stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 2,905.14%. Research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

