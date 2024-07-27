OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.38

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 60089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OneSpan

OneSpan Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in OneSpan by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in OneSpan by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in OneSpan by 872.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.