OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

OP Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. OP Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OP Bancorp to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of OPBK opened at $12.50 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

