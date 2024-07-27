Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised Orange to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.08.

ORAN stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Orange by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 620,438 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter worth about $3,132,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Orange by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 133,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 57,505 shares during the last quarter.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

