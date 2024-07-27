O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $1,275.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $11.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $41.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $45.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.6 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,110.31 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,021.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,046.13.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

