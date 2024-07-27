Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $376.86

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 376.86 ($4.87) and traded as high as GBX 378 ($4.89). Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 376 ($4.86), with a volume of 82,911 shares.

Pacific Assets Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £458.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7,580.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 376.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 365.51.

Pacific Assets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Pacific Assets’s previous dividend of $2.30. Pacific Assets’s payout ratio is -8,000.00%.

Pacific Assets Company Profile

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

