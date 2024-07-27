PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

PAID Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter.

About PAID

PAID, Inc develops a line of software as a service (SaaS) based business services to provide businesses with a streamlined experience for website creation, online sales, payment collection, and shipping all in one platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Client Services, Merchant Processing Services, Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services, and Corporate Operations.

