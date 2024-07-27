Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

