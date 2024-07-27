Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces Earnings Results

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.63 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.
Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 318,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08.
Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Report on Pathward Financial
Pathward Financial Company Profile
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pathward Financial
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.