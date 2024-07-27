Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.54. 309,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Patriot One Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.
Patriot One Technologies Company Profile
Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Patriot One Technologies
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot One Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot One Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.