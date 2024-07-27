Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $114.39 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $114.39 million and approximately $743,168.44 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001009 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 114,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.