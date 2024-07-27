PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Boosted by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $9,267,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 604.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,323,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,198. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

