PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (PMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PMT. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.93.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PMT

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMT opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,781,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 302,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 161,723 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.