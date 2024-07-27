Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stake Increased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 562.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Penumbra by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,060,000 after buying an additional 616,700 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $178.43 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.59 and a 1 year high of $310.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,853,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,853,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total transaction of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

