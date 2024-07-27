Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,657,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,301,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

