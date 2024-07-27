Pfizer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 445,563 call options on the company. This is an increase of 175% compared to the average daily volume of 161,829 call options.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $30.77 on Friday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

