PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,918,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,735,916 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.45% of PG&E worth $216,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,612,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PG&E by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,198,000 after buying an additional 7,681,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,731,888,000 after buying an additional 5,635,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 534.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,852,000 after buying an additional 5,319,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

PCG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,979,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,910,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.22%. PG&E’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

