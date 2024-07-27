Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. updated its FY24 guidance to $2.37-2.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.540 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 844,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,809. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

