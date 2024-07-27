Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,042,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 403.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,759,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,350,000 after purchasing an additional 266,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 86.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 844,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,809. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

