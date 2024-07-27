PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.02

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.02 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 24.50 ($0.32). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 2,690 shares trading hands.

PHSC Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

