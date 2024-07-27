Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $55.74.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,064 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 201,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $7,148,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,625 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.