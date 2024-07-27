Piper Sandler Raises Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target to $20.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

SFNC stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In other news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,977,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after acquiring an additional 175,716 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $31,495,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $27,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 349,534 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

