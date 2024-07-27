Piper Sandler Trims Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Target Price to $13.00

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Savers Value Village from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of SVV opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. Savers Value Village has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

