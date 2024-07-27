Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Achieves $34.68 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $34.68 million and $89,665.55 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00046236 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00038287 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00015712 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

