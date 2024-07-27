PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 36.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth $43,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PJT traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.38. The company had a trading volume of 260,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,558. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $128.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.72.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.