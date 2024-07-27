Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.50

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Analysts expect that Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

