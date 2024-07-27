Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $92.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PII. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.18.

Shares of PII stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Polaris has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 174.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

