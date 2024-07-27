Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool updated its FY24 guidance to $11.05-11.45 EPS.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $371.82 on Friday. Pool has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.22.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

