Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.42. 1,396,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.63%.

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock worth $222,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

