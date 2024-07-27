Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stake Lowered by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 315,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,082. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $373,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $373,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

