Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Premier Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PFC opened at $26.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group raised Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Premier Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,695.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.