Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $154.55

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.55 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 171.40 ($2.22). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.21), with a volume of 1,076,962 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,347.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,538.46%.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 5,506 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.11), for a total value of £8,974.78 ($11,607.32). Company insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

