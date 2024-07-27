Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$29.79 and last traded at C$29.53. 101,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 120,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

